Shannon Sharpe: NFL’s proposed 4th & 15 rule change will be too easy for better teams
The NFL has proposed a potential rule change that allows teams a 4th and 15 attempt from the 25 yard line in lieu of kicking an onside kick. Hear why Shannon Sharpe understands the reasoning behind the proposal, but ultimately believes it is a bad idea.
