Shannon Sharpe: Shaq is indicting himself by saying nobody is close to Michael Jordan’s level

Video Details

Following the release of the MJ's documentary 'The Last Dance,' Shaq was recently quoted saying that 'Michael Jordan is the greatest by far. Hes a ten, there's a lot of sevens or eights around there, but no nines or tens.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Shaq and believes that he's actually doing a disservice to himself.

