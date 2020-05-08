Skip Bayless: The Patriots have the hardest schedule, I’ll be surprised if they go 6-10
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Jarrett Stidham
- Jarrett Stidham
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
With the release of the 2020 NFL schedules, things are not looking good for the New England Patriots. With the most statically challenging schedule, Bill Belichick will have an uphill battle after losing Tom Brady to the Buccaneers. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jarrett Stidham leading the Patriots will be lucky to go 6-10.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.