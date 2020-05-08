Skip Bayless: The Patriots have the hardest schedule, I’ll be surprised if they go 6-10

Video Details

With the release of the 2020 NFL schedules, things are not looking good for the New England Patriots. With the most statically challenging schedule, Bill Belichick will have an uphill battle after losing Tom Brady to the Buccaneers. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jarrett Stidham leading the Patriots will be lucky to go 6-10.

