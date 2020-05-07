Shannon Sharpe: Nick Foles dropped off a cliff since his Super Bowl run, Andy Dalton is better

Dallas Cowboys' executive Stephen Jones recently said that having 'Andy Dalton on the roster makes me sleep better.' Jones then went on to compare Dalton's role to Nick Foles during his time with Philadelphia Eagles. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Nick Foles cannot deliver in the regular season like Andy Dalton.

