The NFL website just released their top 5 QB-WR rankings, but some think that key players are missing on the list. Making the list is Drew Brees-Michael Thomas, Matt Ryan-Julio Jones, Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins ,Dak Prescott-Amari Cooper, and Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that there is justification in Dak and Amari Cooper making the list.