Skip Bayless: The Dallas Cowboys new ‘firepower’ will shoot them past the Eagles
Video Details
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most impressive draft selections this year, acquiring talents such as CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Cowboy's new draft picks will skyrocket them past the Eagles.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.