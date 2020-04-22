Shannon Sharpe reveals why NFL teams can rely on Tua Tagovailoa’s offensive capabilities
Deion Sanders recently praised Tua Tagovailoa by saying 'this guy's a winner... he can overcome adversity.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Deion Sanders and believes that Tua is not only the best quarterback in the draft, but the best player.
