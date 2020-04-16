Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant was jealous of the way Warriors fans appreciated Steph Curry
Video Details
In a new released book, Kevin Durant accused a reporter of trying to 'rile up Steph fans,' Since then Kevin Durant has been accused of being jealous of Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes KD was indeed jealous of Curry and why it bothered him.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.