Skip Bayless on Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins: ‘What are you DOING???’
-
The Houston Texans have traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson, a move that swiftly garnered mixed reactions from the sports world. Hear why Skip thinks this was the wrong decision on the part of Texans' head coach and GM Bill O'Brien
