Stephen Jackson: If KD was healthy, I’d want him on my team over LeBron in the Finals
Video Details
- Brooklyn Nets
- Dallas Mavericks
- Golden State Warriors
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Stephen Jackson
- Undisputed
-
Stephen Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the recent ESPN NBA Insiders' poll asking what player they would most want on their team for an NBA Finals. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic all received votes. Hear why KD is Stephen Jackson's first choice.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.