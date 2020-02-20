Stephen Jackson: If KD was healthy, I’d want him on my team over LeBron in the Finals

Stephen Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the recent ESPN NBA Insiders' poll asking what player they would most want on their team for an NBA Finals. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic all received votes. Hear why KD is Stephen Jackson's first choice.

