Skip Bayless: Bill Belichick is fast tracking Jarrett Stidham to replace Tom Brady
Bill Belichick and the Patriots may have found their QB of the future. Rookie Jarrett Stidham went 18-for-28 for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns in preseason action. Skip believes Belichick is preparing Stidham to replace Tom Brady.
