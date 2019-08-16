Greg Jennings: Ezekiel Elliott will be on the field Week 1 vs. Giants
Ezekiel Elliott remains unsigned to a long-term deal but Greg Jennings adamantly believes that he will be on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 as they take on the New York Giants.
