Chris Broussard is surprised on the ‘lack of appreciation’ shown by David Griffin towards LeBron
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to weigh in on David Griffin's recent comments on how he was 'miserable' being the general manager for LeBron James. Hear why he thinks those remarks show a 'lack of appreciation'.
