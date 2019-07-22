GQ writer Mark Anthony Green gives insight about his article on Odell Beckham Jr.
GQ writer Mark Anthony Green joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss his interview with Odell Beckham Jr.; detailing his career on and off the field.
