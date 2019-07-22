Shannon Sharpe: ‘This is the best I’ve seen Manny Pacquiao fight in a very long time’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao beating Keith Thurman on Saturday night. Hear why Shannon thinks Manny needed this to get a potential rematch versus Floyd Mayweather Jr.
