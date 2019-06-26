Ice Cube ‘expects a better record than last year’ for the Raiders
Ice Cube joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in studio and discusses his favorite football team, Oakland Raiders. Hear Cube's thoughts on the team and what he expects from them next year.
