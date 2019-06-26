‘This is a panic move’: Shannon Sharpe on the Rockets potentially pursuing Jimmy Butler in free agency
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the report that the Houston Rockets are trying to recruit Jimmy Butler in free agency. Hear why Shannon says this move would make no sense by the Rockets.
