Skip Bayless on pressure Anthony Davis will face in LA: ‘He has no idea what he just got himself into’
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the immediate pressure that Anthony Davis faces after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he thinks AD will be the 'new Kevin Love' as LeBron James' scapegoat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618