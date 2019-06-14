Shannon Sharpe: The Raptors’ ‘balance’ was the key to dethroning the Warriors as NBA Champions
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe breaks down the Toronto Raptors win in Game 6 to dethrone the Golden State Warriors as NBA Champions. Hear why he credits the Raptors' team 'balance' as they key to victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618