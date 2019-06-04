LaVar Ball: LeBron can win a championship with Lonzo & young players — Lakers don’t need free agents
Video Details
LaVar Ball joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers chances of winning a championship. Hear why he thinks the Lakers do not need free agents to win because the young players are enough.
