Shannon Sharpe believes the Raptors will win Game 1 by double digits vs. Warriors
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for tonight's Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Hear why Shannon likes Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors home court advantage to fuel them in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618