Shannon Sharpe weighs in on KD traveling to Toronto despite being ruled out for Game 1
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Kevin Durant traveling to Toronto despite being ruled out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Hear why he finds it hard to believe he'll be playing early on in the Finals and thinks he traveled to quiet free agency rumors.
