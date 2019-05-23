Shannon Sharpe believes the Raptors should be ‘very concerned’ with the health of Kawhi Leonard
The health of Kawhi Leonard has been a topic of discussion during the Eastern Conference Finals. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks there is something 'clearly wrong' with the Toronto Raptors star.
