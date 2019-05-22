Manny Pacquiao on if a potential second fight with Floyd Mayweather will happen: ‘I think he’s scared’
Video Details
While previewing his fight with Keith Thurman on July 20th, Manny Pacquiao joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss a potential second fight with Floyd Mayweather in the future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618