Shannon Sharpe: Kawhi Leonard has been ‘very LeBron James-esque’ in the 2019 NBA Playoffs
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the play of Kawhi Leonard during this year's NBA playoffs. Hear why Kawhi is reminding Shannon of LeBron James in how dominate he's been playing, especially against the Philadelphia 76ers.
