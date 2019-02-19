Michael Rapaport on KD-Kyrie potentially joining the Knicks: ‘I would love that!’
Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless to weigh in on the New York Knicks' future. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are upcoming free agents who have been continuously rumored with the Knicks organization and Rapaport would love to see it happen, but shares his caution.
