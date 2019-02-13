Greg Jennings on Antonio Brown: ‘There are several teams that would say – he would make us better’
Greg Jennings would definitely give Antonio Brown a chance on another team. Hear why Jennings strongly believes he could be a positive asset to certain teams and what his trade means to to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
