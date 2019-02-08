Chris Broussard was ‘very surprised’ with the Lakers’ performance against the Celtics
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he was impressed with the young Lakers' resolve following the aftermath of the trade deadline.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618