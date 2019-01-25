Shannon Sharpe is ‘a little surprised’ LeBron James was named an NBA All-Star captain
Shannon Sharpe discuss LeBron James on today's show. Hear why he was surprised LeBron was named the Western Conference's 2018-19 NBA All-Star captain over James Harden, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and more.
