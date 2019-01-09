Skip Bayless explains why Kliff Kingsbury to the Cardinals makes more sense than Matt LaFleur to the Packers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers
- Tennessee Titans
- Undisputed
- USC Trojans
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss surprising coaching hires in the NFL. Kliff Kingsbury will head to the Arizona Cardinals after being fired at Texas Tech and originally agreeing to be offensive coordinator at USC. Matt LaFleur will be the head coach for the Green Bay Packers after only one year calling plays for the Tennessee Titans.
