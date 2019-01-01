Rob Parker blames the Steelers’ culture for their lack of playoff success in a decade
Video Details
Rob Parker discusses the reported dispute that Antonio Brown had with the Pittsburgh Steelers which led to him skipping practices. Hear why Rob thinks Brown is not the problem for the Steelers, but blames the environment for their struggles.
