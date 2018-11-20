Shannon Sharpe believes KD is ‘not having fun anymore’ and is ready to move on from the Warriors
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear why Shannon thinks that every little thing is bothering Kevin Durant and says KD also knows his time with the Golden State Warriors is over.
