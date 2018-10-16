Shannon Sharpe is concerned about Westbrook’s knee injury: No player is more reliant on athleticism
Video Details
- Derrick Rose
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Russell Westbrook
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear his concern about Russell Westbrook's latest knee surgery and comparisons to Derrick Rose.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices