Joel Klatt on UCLA QB’s father ripping Chip Kelly: ‘Let the coaches coach and the players play’
Video Details
Joel Klatt discusses the culture of parents ranting about coaches on twitter and if UCLA should be concerned.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices