Skip Bayless weighs in on the Cowboys being ranked 25th in USA TODAY’s Power Rankings
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks NFL on today's show. Find out why he thinks Dak Prescott will take the Dallas Cowboys back down the list toward No. 1 from No. 25.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices