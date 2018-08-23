Skip Bayless says LeBron James’ legacy hinges on Kevin Durant
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless discusses the NBA on today’s show. Skip says LeBron James’ legacy hinges on Kevin Durant. Will KD opt out and join LeBron in LA after next season?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices