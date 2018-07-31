Shannon Sharpe agrees this not a rebuilding year for LeBron’s Lakers
Video Details
In his conversation surrounding LeBron James comparing joining the Los Angeles Lakers to his 2010 Miami Heat team, Shannon Sharpe explains why he agrees this upcoming season isn't a rebuilding year for the new-look Lakers. Do you agree with Shannon?
