- Well, I think the thing is like, Jimmy G, like a lot of elite athletes, Skip, they have the utmost confidence in their skill set. And a lot of guys that backed up other great players feel that they are better than the starter. I remember hearing Brady say that when he stepped in, he felt that he was better than Drew Bledsoe when he first got to New England. Now Drew Bledsoe, obviously, was not as accomplished as Tom Brady is when Jimmy Garoppolo arrived in New England. But he was the first $100 million quarterback. So obviously, the Patriots thought a lot of Drew to give him that kind of compensation.

This is the way you have to think. You don't think Steve Young thought he was better than Joe Montana?

SKIP BAYLESS: No doubt.

- No doubt whatsoever. Even after four Super Bowls, three MVP's, he felt he was better. And that's the mindset that you have to have. Trust me, Skip, when I went to Denver, and I remember coming out through the process and all these wide receivers were rated higher than I was. And I remember going to bowl all-star games and calling my brother and saying, man, these dudes not better than me. When I got to Denver and I saw-- and Dan says, I'm going to move you to tight end-- thinking about moving you to a tight end--

I'm looking at the guy, Skip-- now granted, they were not as accomplished as Tom Brady is-- but those dudes weren't better than me. I believed I was better than they were. Dan Reeves also believed that too. Coach Belichick believed Tom Brady-- I mean, Jimmy Garoppolo-- was better because he was willing to make a move to say, you know what Tom? You've taken as far as I want to go with you. In order to make sure this train keeps riding along smoothly, I'm going to go to Jimmy because you are about to be 40 years old. And normally, a general rule of thumb, Skip, guys start to get to 40, they start to go decline. So let me take this 25, 26-year-old Jimmy G. I could ride him for another team and get me another Super Bowl or two. No worse for the weary.

- How'd that work out for Coach Belichick? Who was the MVP last year?

- Tom Brady-- Tom Brady's dad stepped-- intervened.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah, Mr. Kraft. Daddy Kraft. Yep.

- But also, in this article, Skip, it said that the Cleveland Browns had a better compensation package on the table for Jimmy Garoppolo, but Coach Belichick felt that Jimmy would be better served going to San Francisco. Here's why I believe he did that. If Jimmy Garoppolo goes to Cleveland, and Cleveland is-- do Cleveland things-- they say that when you go to-- you play quarterback and you go to Cleveland, it's all but over. Coach Belichick believes if he can get Jimmy G to San Francisco, which is where he traded him, and Jimmy G goes on to have the type of career that he-- that Coach Belichick-- thinks he could have, that's going to bode really well for him, because people will say, you know what? I can see why Coach Belichick wanted to move in that direction.

Look at the type of career Jimmy is having, or look at the type of career that Jimmy had. He goes to Cleveland-- you know how quarterbacks do in Cleveland, Skip. People be like, I can't believe Coach Belichick had the audacity to think Jimmy Garoppolo was better than Tom Brady. And he was willing to let Tom Brady go to put this guy in there. So I believe that's why Coach Belichick jette-- traded him for less compensation. Now you're going to say something about sabotagy You're going to believe that Coach Bel--

SKIP BAYLESS: Wait, have I spoken yet?

- No, you haven't spoken, but I'm just saying--

SKIP BAYLESS: We're 14 minutes into the show, and I haven't said a word yet.

- No. You like to use the word sabotagy because you believe that's what Coach Belichick did to undermine Tom Brady's chances of getting a sixth Super Bowl. But I just believe that Jimmy Garoppolo have-- had to have this mindset. But he wasn't the only one that believed that he was better than Tom Brady. There was another guy who just got vetoed by a guy that had the bigger office space in the building.

- What was the correct move?

- Time will tell.

SKIP BAYLESS: Time will tell. What did time tell you last year?

SHANNON SHARPE: Whoa, whoa, Skip!

SKIP BAYLESS: What did Tom versus time tell you last year?

- Coach Belichick is just not looking for 2017, 2018. He was thinking about 2018 all the way to 2025. Is Tom Brady going to be around in 2025?

SKIP BAYLESS: I don't know. I got to do the math up to age 45.

SHANNON SHARPE: He'd be 48 then.