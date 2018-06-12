LaVar Ball reveals how Lonzo will make LeBron James better if he joined the Lakers

Video Details

Ahead of NBA free agency, LaVar Ball and LiAngelo Ball join Undisputed to discuss reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are frontrunners to land LeBron James next season. LaVar explains how King James joining Lonzo on the Lakers will lead to more championships. Plus, LaVar grades Lonzo's rookie season and how he makes his teammates better.

More Videos »