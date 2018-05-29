- Shannon, does James Harden get a pass for losing this game without CP3?

- Hell no, absolutely not, because he had leads at the half of both of those ballgames, Skip Bayless. And he kept saying, the pace. He's like, come on guys. That was the problem. Your pace got too frenetic. This is why they needed Chris Paul, and this is why my argument all year.

Now, all of a sudden, James Harden is the MVP because he got Chris Paul. Chris Paul is the calming effect. Chris Paul would have said, guys, no, we've got to slow this pace way down. Because what they were doing, Skip, they were missing 3's. And Golden State was coming down, and they were hitting 3's.

And James Harden said, well, let's go down there. So instead of what he was doing, instead of passing the ball with, say, 18 seconds, he would dribble, dribble, dribble, behind the back, between the leg, dribble, dribble, dribble, step back. He jacked the ball up, hit nothing.

Now I will agree, Skip, at some point in time, the referee's going to have a look. If you call fouls, the fouls that you give James Harden in the regular season, you got to give to him in the postseason, Skip. Because those ticky-tack fouls, you and I, we've debated five times about James Harden. Guys freezing on him at the 3-point line, and they're calling those fouls. He got hit twice. And they didn't call it.

SKIP BAYLESS: They didn't.

- And he kept shooting it. But if you look at James Harden just in this series, Skip, he shot 57% from the 2-point line. He shot 24 from the 3. So he was down across the board. He was down in points, down 2 points in points, three assists, 12% in three, and 3 and 1/2% from the floor.

So when you need your MVP, your superstar, to elevate-- because that's really how you build your reputation, Skip, you elevate. All the all-time greats, most of their numbers increase once they get to the playoff. The brighter the stage, the more they shine. James Harden, over the last couple of years, we've seen him shrink. Skip, no.

You look at this. He missed his last 11 3's. And if you remember, they won game-- I think it was Game 5. He was 0 of 11. Well, I don't care about that. See, the Rockets have no-- they got a fastball, Skip. They throw the fastball. Their fastball is the 3. There are more-- and you hear Mike D'Antoni talking about, we're going to try to get up 50 next year. That's what cost you the game. You've got no second out.

If you're not making-- Skip, they missed 27 3's in a row. And you're like, oh, hey, I guess the old adage, you miss all the shots you don't take. Well, you missing the ones you do take. Trevor Ariza gave him nothing, 0 and 12, 0 and 9. Skip, he can't do it. They got PJ Tucker. PJ gave you 14 and 12. Clap your hands for him. He played as hard he can because he's got to guard KD, and he's got to try to slow down Steph-- not Steph, but Klay Thompson.

Now, Klay got in foul trouble. Capela gave you 20 and 9. Ariza can't do what he did. But James Harden in the second half, Skip, James Harden in the second half was shooting 14% from the 3-point line. How does your MVP shoot-- he keeps talking about the second half. We played-- no, no, no, no, no. You, you're part of that "we," James. Don't talk about the guys, come on, come on, come on. I'm talking about you, you, you.

14% from 3? That's not good enough, Skip. That's not nearly, nearly good enough. And I'm disappointed in the way James Harden played. And that was my argument all year long. James Harden somehow became more valuable once he got CP3. We see who the valuable piece to that puzzle is. It's him. Because they're a different team without Chris Paul because he's the calming, soothing effect. When things get frenetic, he can slow it down. James Harden only knows one way-- come down as quick as I possibly can and let a 3 go.