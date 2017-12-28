Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Dana White, back to the real world. The last time we heard from one Floyd Mayweather Jr., he was saying that he could fight in UFC if he really wanted to. He's capable of fighting in UFC but he concluded, the last time we heard, he will not enter the octagon. What is your take and gut feeling as of this moment?

- Right. So when I was-- you know, he had come out earlier and said that so people were asking me about it. And I said that he would you know, don't count anything out on him coming over to the UFC, that anything is possible. And I still don't, listen, you guys know I was here. I did not believe that McGregor Mayweather, would happen and it did.

So anything is possible.

But But do you--

- I actually have a meeting-- I have a meeting with those guys, today.

SKIP: You do?

- I do.

- With Floyd and--

- Well, with--

- --company?

- --his crew. Yes.

- OK.

- Will Floyd attend or you're not sure?

- I don't think so, no.

- OK.

- I don't know if he's--

- Well, if you're meeting with them I would think there's some potential business out on the table.

SHANNON: Maybe another boxing match?

SKIP: Well--

SHANNON: You got some old boxers you want to see in Floyd's wake?

- Well, I'm interested in getting into boxing in 2018. So-- so we'll see.