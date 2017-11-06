Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- At this point, Skip, I'm really becoming-- I'm really starting to become very uncertain what this would accomplish. We keep going back and forth. The owners don't really want to have-- all the owners want is the players to stay in. They are really unconcerned about the issues that the players keep bringing forth and putting at this table. The owners are trying to figure out a way, what's the least we could do to get the most for what we're willing to give up. And that's what they want to do, Skip.

If Kap, Kap should-- well, first of all, Kap shouldn't go. You know why he shouldn't go, Skip? Because he should be on a roster getting ready for a game. He should be looking at tape on a Monday or a Tuesday. And not having to travel to New York to answer some petty-- some questions.

Go Kap, for me, I like going someplace where I know I'm not liked. Especially if I get an opportunity to ask questions. What is it that I did that was so bad? Me trying to make a change in America, to make America a better place. And I'm ostracized for that? You didn't like the manner in which I did it, but are you concerned with the issue that I brought to your attention? Do that not affect you? Do you not care about that?

You're so upset that you're willing-- you can't tell me that Tom Savage is a better quarterback than Colin Kaepernick. You can't tell me Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, are better quarterbacks than Colin Kaepernick. You can't tell me Drew Stanton, C.J. Beathard-- Skip, I refuse to believe it. And teams are willing to lose because they're trying to-- punishment is not only about the offending party, but punishment is supposed to be severe enough to deter others from doing such said acts. That's what they're trying to do.

At the end of the day, the players, you go in there. They give you a little money for the YMCA. They give you some money for your church. But are they willing to help you get legislative changes, policy changes, at the local, state, and national level? Will they use their contacts and influence like they did when they wanted these shiny new stadiums built?

Will they do that for you? Because if they're not willing to do that for you, all you're doing is taking up four or five hours of the day, if you've got to come from great distance. Philly, Malcolm Jenkins, it's a train ride up. 90 minutes. But for most part, guys got to come for four, five, six hours. If they're not willing to do that, you're wasting your time.

And if they say they are, how do you hold their feet to the fire to make sure they do it? Because they can tell you one thing. We know-- this is what we know. The NFL will lie. They will say they will do one thing, and as soon as you turn their back they will do something else.

So for me, Skip, I want Kap to go, because I want him to look at all those owners that have done a collaborative effort to whiteball him, whether they-- Now, over the weekend it has come out, some of these owners are going to get disposed, they're supposed to turn over information--

SKIP BAYLESS: Deposed.

- Deposed.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

- We're going to find out what was said, who said it. Were they in-- the word I like to use is cahoots-- whether or not to keep Colin Kaepernick from playing. But we've seen quarterback play through the first 9, 10 weeks of the season. It's hard for me to believe that every quarterback that's taken a snap is better than Colin Kaepernick.

SKIP BAYLESS: Well sure.

- I just don't know, Skip, at this point, what good is going to come out of these meetings.