Women's AP Top 25: Iowa moves up to No. 3 behind South Carolina, Stanford
Stanford and Iowa jumped up behind top-ranked South Carolina in The Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll as the top 10 got a shuffle on the eve of conference tournaments, while Fairfield cracked the rankings for the first time in school history.
Stanford moved back up to No. 2 after a weekend sweep of Oregon State and Oregon. Iowa knocked off then-No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday behind Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA Division I scoring leader during the game. The Big Ten champion Buckeyes fell to fourth.
While Iowa has been in the Top 25 all season, Fairfield made its first appearance, coming in at No. 25. The Stags (26-1) have won 24 straight games and are the only team in the country besides undefeated South Carolina with one or fewer losses.
"Its a huge moment. This place is special," Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis said. "One of the major reasons I came here is that it was a program on the brink of being on the national stage. We'll for sure celebrate it. We talk a lot about a team enjoying the moment and being in the moment. This is a big moment."
The Gamecocks are in a familiar spot atop the poll after finishing their regular season undefeated for the second consecutive year. Dawn Staley's squad is the top seed in the SEC Tournament this week.
Southern California was fifth, its highest ranking since 1994 when the team was fourth. Texas dropped three spots to sixth.
UCLA, LSU and UConn were next. North Carolina State moved up two places to 10th, passing ACC regular-season champion Virginia Tech, which fell six places to 11th.
Here's the full top 25:
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Iowa
4. Ohio State
5. USC
6. Texas
7. UCLA
8. LSU
9. UConn
10. North Carolina State
11. Virginia Tech
12. Indiana
13. Oregon State
14. Notre Dame
15. Gonzaga
16. Kansas State
17. Baylor
18. Colorado
19. Oklahoma
20. Syracuse
21. Creighton
22. Utah
23. UNLV
24. Louisville
25. Fairfield
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
With Senior Day, Pete Maravich's record in sight, Caitlin Clark has one goal — win
Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: What's next after passing Pete Maravich?
Caitlin Clark shines in record-breaking performance as Iowa beats Ohio State
-
LeBron James and others congratulate Caitlin Clark on breaking NCAA scoring record
WNBA ticket sales rise after Caitlin Clark declares for draft: 'It's Clarkonomics'
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
-
Ohio State-Iowa matchup breaks women's college basketball ticket record
'It’s unimaginable': Caitlin Clark's historic night and its impact on women's sports
Women's college basketball power rankings: Iowa up to No. 3 after win over Ohio State
-
With Senior Day, Pete Maravich's record in sight, Caitlin Clark has one goal — win
Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: What's next after passing Pete Maravich?
Caitlin Clark shines in record-breaking performance as Iowa beats Ohio State
-
LeBron James and others congratulate Caitlin Clark on breaking NCAA scoring record
WNBA ticket sales rise after Caitlin Clark declares for draft: 'It's Clarkonomics'
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
-
Ohio State-Iowa matchup breaks women's college basketball ticket record
'It’s unimaginable': Caitlin Clark's historic night and its impact on women's sports
Women's college basketball power rankings: Iowa up to No. 3 after win over Ohio State