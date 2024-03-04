Women's College Basketball Women's AP Top 25: Iowa moves up to No. 3 behind South Carolina, Stanford Published Mar. 4, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Stanford and Iowa jumped up behind top-ranked South Carolina in The Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll as the top 10 got a shuffle on the eve of conference tournaments, while Fairfield cracked the rankings for the first time in school history.

Stanford moved back up to No. 2 after a weekend sweep of Oregon State and Oregon. Iowa knocked off then-No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday behind Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA Division I scoring leader during the game. The Big Ten champion Buckeyes fell to fourth.

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s NCAA basketball scoring record

While Iowa has been in the Top 25 all season, Fairfield made its first appearance, coming in at No. 25. The Stags (26-1) have won 24 straight games and are the only team in the country besides undefeated South Carolina with one or fewer losses.

"Its a huge moment. This place is special," Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis said. "One of the major reasons I came here is that it was a program on the brink of being on the national stage. We'll for sure celebrate it. We talk a lot about a team enjoying the moment and being in the moment. This is a big moment."

The Gamecocks are in a familiar spot atop the poll after finishing their regular season undefeated for the second consecutive year. Dawn Staley's squad is the top seed in the SEC Tournament this week.

Southern California was fifth, its highest ranking since 1994 when the team was fourth. Texas dropped three spots to sixth.

UCLA , LSU and UConn were next. North Carolina State moved up two places to 10th, passing ACC regular-season champion Virginia Tech , which fell six places to 11th.

Here's the full top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Iowa

4. Ohio State

5. USC

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. LSU

9. UConn

10. North Carolina State

11. Virginia Tech

12. Indiana

13. Oregon State

14. Notre Dame

15. Gonzaga

16. Kansas State

17. Baylor

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. Syracuse

21. Creighton

22. Utah

23. UNLV

24. Louisville

25. Fairfield

