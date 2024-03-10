Women's College Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark headlines ballot for 2024 John R. Wooden Award
Women's College Basketball

Iowa's Caitlin Clark headlines ballot for 2024 John R. Wooden Award

Published Mar. 10, 2024 6:12 p.m. ET

Before leading her team to Iowa's third straight Big Ten championship, Caitlin Clark was named to the 15-player national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award on Sunday.

Clark, who was also recently named Big Ten Player of the Year for the third time, headlines the list alongside four other newly tabbed conference players of the year: Stanford's Cameron Brink (Pac-12), UConn's Paige Bueckers (Big East), Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (ACC) and LSU's Angel Reese (SEC).

Also making the list were Pac-12 Freshman of the Year JuJu Watkins of USC and ACC Tournament MVP Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Rounding out the top-15 players were Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, Stanford's Kiki Iriafen, Kansas State's Ayoka Lee, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, and Utah's Alissa Pili

ADVERTISEMENT

Three schools — LSU, Stanford and Virginia Tech — have multiple players on the Wooden Award National Ballot, while the Pac-12 leads all conferences with four selections, followed by the ACC and the SEC (three), the Big East and the Big Ten (two) and the Big 12 (one).

Each year, the award is given to the most outstanding player in women's college basketball. Bueckers took home the award in 2021 while NCAA all-time leading scorer Clark was given the award the previous two years.

Voters will next release a 10-player All-America team before the Wooden Award winner is announced later in the spring.

Each conference is in the process of wrapping up its end-of-season tournaments before the NCAA Division I Selection Show takes place next week, on March 17th.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes