2024 WNBA odds: Will Caitlin Clark transform the Indiana Fever?

Published Apr. 10, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET

Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark helped boost women's college basketball ratings all season. 

Her success was also partially responsible for sportsbooks seeing the most betting action they've ever seen on women's hoops.

Now, Clark — whose record-breaking college career ended with her Hawkeyes losing to South Carolina in the national championship — will take her talents to the WNBA. 

With the WNBA Draft taking place in just a few days on April 15, Clark is expected to be the first overall selection by the Indiana Fever.

Will the 6-foot guard's impact in the W mirror how she moved the needle at the collegiate level?

Let's take a look at some of Clark and Indiana's odds for next season at FanDuel Sportsbook. *

Indiana Fever Regular Season Wins:
Over 21.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 21.5: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

Indiana Fever to make Playoffs
Yes: -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)
No: +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Caitlin Clark Props

Lead Indiana Fever in Scoring: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total) 

First Basket To Be A Made Three Pointer in the 2024 WNBA Regular Season: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Average 22+ Points Per Game In 2024 WNBA Regular Season (Must Play 28+ Regular Season Games): -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

To Record 130+ Made Threes in 2024 WNBA Regular Season: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

To Record 3+ Triple Doubles In the 2024 WNBA Regular Season: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

To Record 1+ Made Three In Every 2024 WNBA Regular Season Game (Must Play 28+ Regular Season Games): +340 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

To Record 10+ Made Threes In Any 2024 WNBA Regular Season Game: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Score 50+ Points In Any 2024 WNBA Regular Season Game: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Break WNBA Single Game Scoring Record (54+ Points) in WNBA Regular Season: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* odds as of 4/10/24

Is Caitlin Clark the future of the WNBA?

FOX Sports contributor Rachel Nichols discussed Clark's impact on a recent episode of "The Herd."

"She's the right player at the right time," Nichols said. "The way she hits those 3s from the logo, it captured our attention with Steph Curry, it captures our attention with Damian Lillard and boy, it captures our attention with Caitlin Clark. 

"We've seen players who have had that much attention focused on them, and they've crumbled," Nichols added. "And the fact that she's been able to be such a standard-bearer for the women's game at the same time as being a flat-out dog scorer for her team is so exceptional."

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest Caitlin Clark odds as the WNBA season unfolds!

