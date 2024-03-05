Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark's record game on FOX draws top WCBB regular season TV rating since 1999
Women's College Basketball

Caitlin Clark's record game on FOX draws top WCBB regular season TV rating since 1999

Published Mar. 5, 2024 3:37 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark's record-setting game for Iowa against Ohio State on Sunday attracted more than 4 million television viewers at its peak and was the most-watched women's regular-season basketball game since 1999, FOX Sports announced Tuesday. It's the most-watched women's college basketball game of any kind in FOX Sports history.

Clark scored 35 points and passed Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division I overall career scoring leader during the Hawkeyes' 93-83 win.

Average viewership was 3.39 million and reached a high of 4.42 million late in the second half. Clark set the record with two free throws just before halftime. No women's regular-season game on any network had more viewers since 3.88 million tuned in for UConn-Tennessee in January 1999, according to Sports Media Watch.

The game was the second-most watched college basketball game of the season, trailing only the 5.18 million who saw the Michigan State-Arizona men's game, also on FOX, that followed an NFL Thanksgiving game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on the network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State-Iowa surpassed the 3.01 million who watched the NBA's Boston Celtics compile a 140-88 rout of the Golden State Warriors on ABC on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Caitlin Clark
Iowa Hawkeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, dates, times, channels

2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, dates, times, channels

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes