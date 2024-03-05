Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark's record game on FOX draws top WCBB regular season TV rating since 1999 Published Mar. 5, 2024 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caitlin Clark's record-setting game for Iowa against Ohio State on Sunday attracted more than 4 million television viewers at its peak and was the most-watched women's regular-season basketball game since 1999, FOX Sports announced Tuesday. It's the most-watched women's college basketball game of any kind in FOX Sports history.

Clark scored 35 points and passed Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division I overall career scoring leader during the Hawkeyes' 93-83 win.

Average viewership was 3.39 million and reached a high of 4.42 million late in the second half. Clark set the record with two free throws just before halftime. No women's regular-season game on any network had more viewers since 3.88 million tuned in for UConn-Tennessee in January 1999, according to Sports Media Watch.

The game was the second-most watched college basketball game of the season, trailing only the 5.18 million who saw the Michigan State-Arizona men's game, also on FOX, that followed an NFL Thanksgiving game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on the network.

Ohio State-Iowa surpassed the 3.01 million who watched the NBA's Boston Celtics compile a 140-88 rout of the Golden State Warriors on ABC on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

