United States Football League
USFL hires Mike Nolan as Michigan Panthers head coach
United States Football League

USFL hires Mike Nolan as Michigan Panthers head coach

4 hours ago

The USFL announced on Friday that NFL veteran coach Mike Nolan has been hired as head coach of the Michigan Panthers. He immediately assumes duties from former head coach Jeff Fisher, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

"We are honored to welcome Mike Nolan to the USFL family as the new head coach of the Michigan Panthers," said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "When Coach Fisher informed us that he needed to step down, we immediately started the challenging process to find another experienced, charismatic leader to replace him while at the same time, creating excitement for Michigan Panthers players and fans as we open our Detroit Hub to start USFL Year 2. Mike was the perfect fit for that role."

Nolan, 63, was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2008, and has held numerous coaching positions for 11 NFL franchises, mostly on defense. 

"I am very excited to join the USFL and the Michigan Panthers," Nolan said. "Playing great football and competing at a high level is what the Panthers are going to be about. It will take a loud and rabid fan base to help us get there. I’ve experienced the passionate fans of Michigan and Detroit while coaching against the Lions, and I was always impressed. Our goal with the Panthers is to play with energy and pride for the entire state we represent. I want our fans to be proud to root for the Panthers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan followed his father, Dick Nolan, into coaching — the elder Nolan was head coach of the 49ers (1968-75) and the New Orleans Saints (1978-80).

"As the son of a coach, I was blessed to be around the game and football players for all of my life," said Nolan. "I love the game, but more importantly, I love the relationships that are created when competing for a common goal. My staff and I look forward to getting to work and beginning the process to make the Panthers the top team in the USFL."

Nolan replaces Fisher, who stepped down. Fisher spent four decades as a football player and head coach, and is a recognized rules expert who spent years as a member of the NFL Competition Committee.

"I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including our five grand-babies, and enjoying my semi-retirement to the fullest," said Fisher.

USFL officials credit Fisher for helping the league pave a successful path, including last week’s announcement that the Michigan Panthers were returning home this season to play home games in downtown Detroit at Ford Field.

"We are so grateful for Coach Fisher’s contributions, not only to stand up the Michigan Panthers franchise, but also everything he did to position the USFL for long-term success," said Johnston. "Jeff added immediate credibility to our new league. He was a great teacher to his players, to his coaches, and was an invaluable resource for all of us at the league level. He was a tireless promoter of the USFL, and his wisdom and experience were a benefit to everyone in the league. Coach Fisher played a critical role in USFL Year 1 and will always have a special place in the history of our league."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
Michigan Panthers
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Ex-Detroit Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at 25
National Football League

Ex-Detroit Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

January 26
Detroit's Ford Field to host USFL games during 2023 season
United States Football League

Detroit's Ford Field to host USFL games during 2023 season

January 26
Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season
United States Football League

Canton, Ohio to host USFL games during 2023 regular season

January 25
USFL hires Ray Horton as Pittsburgh Maulers head coach
United States Football League

USFL hires Ray Horton as Pittsburgh Maulers head coach

January 17
From USFL to the Pro Bowl: Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin honored by NFL
United States Football League

From USFL to the Pro Bowl: Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin honored by NFL

December 22, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes