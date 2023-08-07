England vs. Nigeria live updates: Tied 0-0 at the half
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with England taking on Nigeria in the round of 16 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
England checked in at No. 4 in our latest World Cup power rankings after finishing atop of Group D with a pair of 1-0 victories over Denmark and Haiti, along with a statement win over China, 1-6. The Lionesses are led by star forwards Lauren James, who has three goals in this tournament, and Alessia Russo, who has contributed one. The team will also see the return of star midfielder Keira Walsh after she suffered an injury in its match against Denmark to start the tournament.
Nigeria gave one of the most memorable moments of the tournament so far, when the Super Falcons stunned tournament co-host Australia with a 3-2 victory off the fiery feet of Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale and Uchenna Kanu. After a scoreless draw with Ireland, Nigeria advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group B.
Follow our live coverage below!
33': Not a penalty
After a VAR review, England was not granted a penalty kick following what looked like a push from Rasheedat Ajibade on Rachel Daly
22': Too close for comfort
Russo was so close to putting England on the board after a muffed clear out from Nigeria's Oluwatosin Demehin set her up right in front of the goal.
16': Starting off strong
Nigeria started the match off with a strong attack taking multiple shots at the goal, but could not get one past England goalkeeper Mary Earps.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineups
