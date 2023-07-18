United States USWNT's Naomi Girma writes emotional piece on importance of mental health Published Jul. 18, 2023 11:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When Naomi Girma makes her 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup debut, there will be one name on the United States defender's mind: Katie Meyer.

Girma and Meyer were teammates at Stanford along with forward Sophia Smith, who will also be making her World Cup debut for the USWNT in Australia and New Zealand.

Meyer, a goalkeeper for the Cardinal, was "the truest friend I ever had," Girma wrote in a Players' Tribune article this week.

Girma also referred to Meyer as "the last person you'd think would take her own life." Meyer died by suicide March 1, 2022.

Girma is not only dedicating her inaugural World Cup to Meyer, but is also partnering with FOX Sports and Common Goal USA to launch a new mental health initiative. Smith and USWNT defender Sofia Huerta are also part of the project, which includes a three-part feature series and multiple public service announcements on the topic produced by FOX Sports.

The content will air across FOX Sports' television, online and social media platforms and feature exclusive interviews with Girma, Smith and Huerta documenting the importance of mental health in sports.

FOX Sports will also share stories of female athletes across the United States who are navigating their own mental health journeys, as well as mental health outreach work from organizations connected to Common Goal USA.

"FOX Sports is proud to harness our wide array of multi-platform assets to propel the Common Goal movement forward during our coverage of the Women's World Cup," FOX Sports executive vice president of communications Terri Hines said. "We look forward to focusing our storytelling around this important mental health initiative with incredible players and role models from the U.S. Women's National Team."

The Common Goal "1% pledge," in which FOX Sports has pledged to devote 1% of its World Cup coverage through 2026 to telling the story of soccer for good cross-platform, will be devoted to the mental health initiative through the 2023 tournament.

This is FOX Sports' second World Cup under the "1% pledge" after factoring it into its coverage during the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar.

"It's so powerful to see FOX Sports take the 1% pledge alongside so many of us athletes this World Cup," Girma said in a statement Tuesday. "We hope this initiative sets a precedent across soccer that prioritizing mental well-being at all levels in the game is equally as important as maintaining one's physical health."

In the Players' Tribune piece, Girma said Meyer would often encourage her during late-night study sessions on Stanford's campus, and Meyer would tell Girma that she would one day make the U.S. women's national team and play in a World Cup.

"You were right," Girma wrote. "You were always right. None of this would have happened without you. You touched so many people's lives in just 22 years. You wanted to change the world more than anyone I've ever known.

"So, we're going to make sure that we carry on your legacy. We're going to make sure that your light never goes out."

Girma wrote that she is still grieving Meyer's death, and launching the mental health initiative in Meyer's memory while also gearing up to play in the most important soccer event of her life has not been easy.

"But I know how precious life is, too," Girma wrote. "I know how many people are suffering. I know that the people who are smiling the most, and laughing the loudest, and loving people the hardest, and shining the brightest. Sometimes, they're going through things that you could never imagine."

You can watch the entire 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup live on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App from July 20-August 20. The USWNT starts its quest for a historic third straight World Cup title vs. Vietnam on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

