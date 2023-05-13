United States USWNT's Lindsey Horan wins Coupe de France Feminine with Lyon Published May. 13, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States women's national team midfielder Lindsey Horan added another trophy to her resume on Saturday, when Olympique Lyonnais beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Coupe de France féminine final.

Horan, a World Cup winner in 2019, played 66 minutes before getting subbed off for Sara Däbritz. She nearly gave Lyon its third goal of the match, but her header hit the crossbar.

Norweigan striker Ada Hegerberg, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, scored both goals for Lyon. Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann scored PSG's lone goal of the match from a spot kick.

Saturday marked Lyon's 10th time winning the Coupe de France féminine. Last year, PSG knocked Lyon out in the Round of 16. The two will face off one last time on Sunay, May 21, in a match that could decide the Ligue 1 féminine title. Lyon is currently at the top of the table with 55 points, but PSG could close that gap with a win over Lyon in their next match.

Once the French league season is over, Horan will re-join the Portland Thorns, where she's on loan from, and stay conditioned for the World Cup, which starts on July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

share